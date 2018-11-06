Clear

Early voter turnout steady at polling sites

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey is predicting a 55 percent voter turnout..

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Early voter turnout is reported as strong as polling sites across St. Joseph.

Election officials are projecting record turnout across the country for this year's midterm election.

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey is predicting a 55 percent voter turnout.

Poll workers at the Pony Express Museum said they've seen an uptick in voter turnout so far this morning.

"Extremely steady all morning," said poll worker Carlene Makawaksi. "Bigger than a usual election."

Higher than normal voter turnout and a packed ballot could leave voters waiting in line longer than usual.

"I suggest that everybody do their homework, study the sample ballot," said Baack-Garvey. "Even take a cheat sheet sample ballot with you so that you can work your ballot quicker and get out of there quicker, especially if you are under a time constraint."

Baack-Garvey recommends showing up at non-peak times between 10-11:00 a.m. and 1-2:00 p.m. when there is usually a lull in activity.

