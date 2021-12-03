Clear
Earn your high school diploma through new library program

The Rolling Hills Library and St. Joseph Public Library are partnering to offer a free adult schooling program for people who want to get their high school diploma.

Dec 3, 2021
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Because of a new free program, people who didn't finish high school can get their diploma online through a library partnership.

"You know people's lives are just so busy and I think that time and accessibility is a barrier for a lot of things. This just opens the door, a pathway that may not have been available to people before now," Crystal Stuck with the East Hills Library branch said.

The Rolling Hills Library and St. Joseph Public Library are offering the Excel Adult High School program.

"This allows people to finish high school in the evening after they put the kids to bed, on Sunday when they don't have work. So it just makes it easier to get that high school diploma," Stuck said.

There are just three requirements that are easy to meet: you have to be at least 18-years-old, be a Buchanan or Andrew county resident and have a library card in good standing.

Crystal Stuck with the St. Joseph Public Library East Hills branch says anyone who enrolls in this program can get their diploma by taking actual high school courses instead of the GED, and it's made to be accessible for students.

"And the wonderful thing about this program and the libraries offering it is that the library is going to offer the technology to people who don't have that. So if you don't have wi-fi access at home we're going to give you a hot spot. If you don't have a laptop we're going to loan you a laptop. So we are going to give you the means to be able to complete this program," Stuck said.

Stuck also says that by enrolling in this program you are putting yourself up for more success with future jobs.

"So once a person obtains their high school diploma they are going to have better prospects when it comes to better paying jobs," Stuck said.

For more information click here.

