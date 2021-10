(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kids in costumes flooded the East Hills Mall Saturday afternoon for a Boo Bash!

Mall staff put on the event with help from The Glass Express Corvette Club.

Events were held both inside and outside the mall in the parking lot.

Lindsey Davis, general manager said it was exciting to see families outside enjoying the day.

"We're just excited to see that people are ready to get out and participate in events."

Attractions inside included a petting zoo, live music and balloon art.