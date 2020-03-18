Clear
East Hills Shopping Center closed effective immediately

The mall will remain closed until March 31 due to coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 11:03 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

East Hills Shopping Center announced Wednesday that the mall will be closed effective immediately due to coronavirus.

The mall will remain closed until March 31, 2020. 

Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloud cover temperatures still warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures are going to warm up on Wednesday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s and a pretty good bet that we will see widespread rain across the area.
