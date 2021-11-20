(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The East Hills Shopping Center is already getting into the Christmas spirit with a tree lighting on Saturday night.
It brought in a big crowd because it also had a talent show.
East Hills is decorated for the holidays and featured a Christmas-themed area by the carousel...including fake reindeer.
The East Hills Shopping Center had a tree lighting ceremony and a talent show to get ready for the holiday season.
Posted: Nov 20, 2021 7:48 PM
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The East Hills Shopping Center is already getting into the Christmas spirit with a tree lighting on Saturday night.
Related Content
- East Hills has tree lighting ceremony
- East Hills Mall Lights Up for the Holiday Season
- East Hills Shopping Center reopens
- Charming Charlie Closing at East Hills
- East Hills Library honors Laura Hutton
- Magicians come to East Hills Mall
- Magical Mayhem at East Hills Mall
- East Hills Shopping Center closed effective immediately
- East Hills Mall holds Boo Bash Saturday.
- Holiday Park lighting ceremony celebrates 40 years
Scroll for more content...