East Hills Shopping Center prepares for Black Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Just days away from the busiest shopping day of the year, Black Friday, and East Hills Shopping Center is getting prepared.

Over 150 million people shopped between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday last year in the United States so with an expected increase in mall traffic locally, officials are offering some advice.

"Get here early," Miu Sutton, Marketing Director at East Hills Mall said. "All of the deals are already out."

Sutton says that shoppers should do some research before hitting the stores and know what to get.

Stores in the mall will open at 8 a.m. on Friday but the mall itself opens at 6 a.m. for people who want to line-up.

Anchor stores that have an entrances separate from the mall's main entrances could have different hours.