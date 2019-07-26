Easton family unearths centuries old cemetery and now lead effort to restore history

(EASTON, Mo.) After discovering a run-down cemetery dating back to the 1800s near Easton in 2008, the Wiedmaier family and volunteers have been working to restore the cemetery and clean it back up.

The Widemaier family has been working to restore the cemetery and estimates that it will cost nearly $9000 to restore all of the tombstones that are at the site.

Michael Fischer, the project manager for the restoration, says the work needs to be done quickly before the history is lost.

"Out of respect, all of these things need to be preserved because this was about to get lost," Fischer said.

The cemetery now sits covered with trees, grass, and weeds.

"It was so overgrown you can't even see the tombstones," said Tim Wiedmaier, a historian and family volunteer. "You couldn't walk across it because there were so many vines."

The cemetery dates back hundreds of years.

"You walk this ground and this has been walked on since 170 years ago," Widemaier said.

The Old Kessler Cemetery is now seeing time erased.

"Never thought in ten year this would be happening," Wiedmaier said.

The project hits home for Widemaier because buried in the cemetery includes many of his family members.

"My great-great-great grandfather Joseph Wiedmaier was the first one buried here in 1849," he said. "At least 50 percent of them I have a connection to in my genealogy tree. There are so many of these individual that are buried here that I discovered are married into my family somehow."

The restoration is being worked on together as a family.

"We reached out to our cousins and our local perishes that might have anyone connected here and that's how it started," Fischer said. "It's just the right thing to do, that's the bottom line. It's the right thing to do to show respect to those who are buried here."

As of March of this year, nearly 10 percent of the estimated cost to restore the cemetery has been raised. For ways you can donate, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.