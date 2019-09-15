Edgerton hold annual Pioneer Days

(EDGERTON, Mo.) This weekend the small town of Edgerton held its annual Pioneer Days.

Locals say the celebration is a tradition that dates back nearly 50 years.

The town held a parade Saturday and a garden tractor pull for all ages to participate in on Sunday.

Lifelong residents say Pioneer Days brings people from all around the area to the small town and they hope the tradition continues for future generations.

"I think it's good to get the people together, the kids need it," Myrna Weese, Edgerton resident said. "I hope they keep it up and I hope I'm still around then."

Pioneer Days is held the second weekend in September every year.