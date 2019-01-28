Clear

Edison Elementary dismissing early Monday due to power outage

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 9:56 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Edison Elementary School is dismissing at noon Monday due to a power outage.

SJSD officials said in a release Monday morning that a tree fell on a power line near the school causing the building to lose power. 

School officials were notified by KCP&L that it could take four to five hours to restore power. 

The school made accommodations this morning to continue classes, provide breakfast and prepare lunches, but the temperature in the building will begin to drop by midday due to the outage. 

