Edison Elementary ready for in-person classes while focusing on keeping students safe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District's first day of school is just days away and district officials gave us a peek at some of the changes made inside the schools.

Edison Elementary will welcome back nearly 300 students for in-person learning on Monday for the first time since March. When students arrive, they will notice a lot of changes due to Covid-19.

“You're sending your students out into the world and relying on other people to keep them safe and loved,” Edison Elementary principal Tabitha Blevins said. “Some parents are very ready for their students to come back to school and others are more hesitant and sometimes it is just taking time to have a conversation with them about all of the things that we are going to do to keep them safe."

Across the district, space is going to be key to keeping school doors open. From the second students get into the building they'll see signs on the floor and walls.

Signs are posted on the floors and walls, emphasizing the messages and rules hard but necessary to enforce, especially on day one.

The trendy flexible seating seen in previous years is gone, looping back to the old trusty traditional grid format.

Lunch will take place in different rooms and limit contact.

"We have set up a Covid-19 isolation room in case they need to be isolated so we have a space for that," Blevins said.

Cleaning will be another key.

“We’ve had a lot of extra time to clean the buildings,” Casey Housman, Edison’s Facilities Supervisor said. He leads the effort in cleaning, saying every hour the things that will be touched the most, fountains, bathrooms, door knobs will be cleaned.

More than 500 hand sanitizing stations are set up throughout district buildings.

"We've been in the buildings all summer long, deep cleaning and you can see you've got a 100-year-old building here that really shines,” Housman said.

Smaller groups at recess, visitors can come by appointment only, there’s a lot of changes for kids to get used to this year, but Blevins says you count on this to stay the same: "My goals as a principal and as a teacher are always to keep our students safe and loved,” Blevins said. “This year we've gone to extraordinary lengths to do precisely that."

Students must bring a clean mask to school with them everyday to wear when they can't be 6 feet a part at all St. Joseph School District buildings.