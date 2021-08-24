Clear
Eight projects added to proposed COVID-relief funding list

Posted: Aug 24, 2021 8:29 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Seven local agencies have been added to the list to receive COVID-relief funding. 

Tuesday morning, city leaders met for the last time to finalize the list of local agencies, businesses and organizations that is proposed to receive funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. 

With $400,000 remaining, the committee decided to disperse $200,000 to seven local agencies and $200,000 to the public health department. 

“The committee felt it was important to go back through that list and take a look at some of the smaller requests. Smaller requests that could be very impactful for some smaller agencies and businesses in the community," said Tama Wagner who is the head of the American Rescue Planning Committee. "Our Public Health Department will get an invest of about $200,000 just to help with continued COVID relief and COVID activity."

The seven agencies added are The Bartlett Center, Noyes Home, Sisters of Solace, Youth Alliance, Allied Arts Council, Robidoux Row Museum and St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing. 

The final list consists of 21 organizations, agencies and businesses to a total of $13 million. The committee originally received $19 million to work with but the city council took $6.2 million to keep sewer rates reasonable for the next two years and to recoup the loss of revenue from the pandemic.

St. Joseph received $38 million in total of ARPA funds, splitting the funds in half to disperse in 2021 and 2022. The second $19 million will be discussed once the new city council is elected. 

The current city council will review the proposed list on Monday in a special work session in the council chamber at 4:30 on August 30.

The 21 projects waiting for approval is Hillyard Technical Center, Mid-City Excellence, The Joseph Company, Pivotal Point, CAP, Family Guidance, Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy, Fire Department Communication, Civic Arena, Children's Discovery Center, Landmark Commission Historic Preservation, Residential Infrastructure Initiative, Innovation Stockyard IT Infrastructure, Bartlett Center, Noyes Home, Sisters of Solace, Youth Alliance, Allied Arts Council, Robidoux Row Museum, St. Kolbe-Puckett Center of Healing and the St. Joseph Health Department. 

Heat and humidity will continue to build into the area today and tomorrow with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will be between 103-106 this afternoon. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out in the overnight hours. Heat and humidity will continue through the end of the week with highs in the 90s. Rain chances will start to increase on Sunday as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will be closer to average to start off next week.
