Elderly woman shares her story after scam attempt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) For Marilyn Long, it all just came out the blue

"It was early in the morning and I received a call," Long said. "It was a young man on the line, I thought it was my grandson,"

The voice on the other end of the line said it was her 16-year-old grandson Cameron.

"He sounded just like Cameron I mean he really did."

Marilyn says the person claiming to be her grandson said that he was in a car wreck, was taken to jail and needed $2,000 cash to make bail.

"He told me $2000 dollars to get him outta jail," Marilyn said. "I said I don’t have that kind of money."

The phone call was a scam, an attempt to get money out of Marilyn, and financial experts say it happens all the time.

"They’ll make a phone call and a lot of times," Josh Royeton, a financial advisor said. "They'll say hey this is your favorite grandson do you know who this is?"

In marlyn’s case, the scammers already knew enough information to sound convincing, they knew her name and her grandson’s name. Thankfully, she called another family who confirmed her grandson was not in any danger and didn’t fork over any money.

Experts say the particular scam Marilyn encountered is one they have on their radar. Their best advice for seniors is to approach any call like this with a healthy amount of skepticism.

"We always say be very cautious don’t give anything over the phone if you’re not 100% sure who you’re talking to." Royeton said.

In Missouri alone $34,000,000 dollars was lost to Elder fraud.