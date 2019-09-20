Clear

Elected officials tour local food bank

Second Harvest took part in Legislative Hunger Action Day.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local and state officials took time to tour the Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

Feeding Missouri, a coalition made up of the six community food banks that serve the state, coordinated the event.

Officials were updated by Second Harvest staff on current programs they operate, most notably their switch from the Fresh Start pantry stationed at the food bank to a mobile pantry earlier this year to serve more people.

Staff also say they're happy to have the opportunity to keep elected officials in the loop.

" We're gonna give them an opportunity to volunteer and opportunity to give back and to really be a part of the work that we're doing." Chad Higdon, CEO Second Harvest Community Food Bank said. 

The event gave state officials a look at how the food bank works to address food insecurities in our part of the state. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Moving into the weekend, we will be keeping an eye on the potential for flooding rain and strong thunderstorms. On Saturday, the rain might hold off until the afternoon but will be widespread late Saturday and into Sunday. This is when the heaviest rain should fall. Expect rainfall totals to be anywhere from 2-4 inches. This could bring area streams and rivers to flood stage so make sure you are watching out for that.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events