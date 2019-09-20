Elected officials tour local food bank

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local and state officials took time to tour the Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

Feeding Missouri, a coalition made up of the six community food banks that serve the state, coordinated the event.

Officials were updated by Second Harvest staff on current programs they operate, most notably their switch from the Fresh Start pantry stationed at the food bank to a mobile pantry earlier this year to serve more people.

Staff also say they're happy to have the opportunity to keep elected officials in the loop.

" We're gonna give them an opportunity to volunteer and opportunity to give back and to really be a part of the work that we're doing." Chad Higdon, CEO Second Harvest Community Food Bank said.

The event gave state officials a look at how the food bank works to address food insecurities in our part of the state.