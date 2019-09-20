(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local and state officials took time to tour the Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
Feeding Missouri, a coalition made up of the six community food banks that serve the state, coordinated the event.
Officials were updated by Second Harvest staff on current programs they operate, most notably their switch from the Fresh Start pantry stationed at the food bank to a mobile pantry earlier this year to serve more people.
Staff also say they're happy to have the opportunity to keep elected officials in the loop.
" We're gonna give them an opportunity to volunteer and opportunity to give back and to really be a part of the work that we're doing." Chad Higdon, CEO Second Harvest Community Food Bank said.
The event gave state officials a look at how the food bank works to address food insecurities in our part of the state.
Related Content
- Elected officials tour local food bank
- Food Bank Full from Local Donations
- Local food bank battles hunger with benefit concert
- Local first responders team up for food drive to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank
- State and city officials tour flooded areas
- Election Officials Prep for Primaries
- 2018 Midterm Election: Local & state election results
- Mayor hosts Thanksgiving meal, raises money for food bank
- KCP&L donates LED light blubs to food bank
- Local democrats react to midterm election results