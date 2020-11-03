Election 2020: Here's everything you need to know to vote today

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Polls across Missouri and Kansas will open for voters to cast their ballot for the White House, Congress, and key state races Tuesday morning.

Here’s what you need to know before you go vote:

Who is on the ballot?

In addition to the race for president, at stake are all 435 House of Representative seats, 35 seats in the 100-member Senate, and 11 governors races. Plus, voters will decide key state and county officeholders in the Nov. 3 election. If you are looking for your county's sample ballot, skip to the bottom of the article and follow the links.



President

Voters will have a chance to voice who should be the United States President in 2021. In the electoral college, Missouri has 10 votes and Kansas has 6.

In Kansas, the only parties represented by name on the ticket are the Democratic, Libertarian, and Republican parties but in Missouri, the Green and Constitutional parties have also been included.

The only two job applicants with a real shot at the White House are Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Congress

Voters will also weigh-in on key congressional contests.

Residents of northern Missouri will decide whether to re-elect U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio. The congressman is defending his seat against Gena Ross, a Democrat from Platte City, and Jim Higgins, a Libertarian from St. Louis.

In Kansas, residents of the eastern part of the state, not including Wyandotte and Johnson counties, will select a replacement for U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Topeka. Watkins lost his primary to state Treasurer Jake LaTurner in August. Democratic party candidate Michelle De La Isla and Libertarian Robert Garrard join LaTurner in the contest for the second congressional district seat.

In addition to the U.S. Representative races, Kansas has a senate seat up for grabs after Republican Sen. Pat Roberts announced his retirement. Republican Rep. Roger Marshall is running against state Sen. Barbara Bollier for the open seat.

State office

Among 11 gubernatorial elections in 2020, Republican Gov. Mike Parson is defending his governorship in Missouri. Parson is fighting for his first full term against Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway, along with challengers from the green party, Jerome Howard Bauer, and Libertarian Rik Combs.

Locally, Republicans J. Eggleston, Bill Falkner, and Brenda Shields are all fighting for re-election to the statehouse. Plus, two fresh faces are running to fill the state representative seat for District 9.

County office

While many local races throughout Northwest Missouri are uncontested, voters in Buchanan, Nodaway, and Livingston counties have multiple contested races to decide.

In Buchanan County, Republican candidate Dean Wilson is running against Democratic candidate Chad Farrow for Assessor, Republican David Gall is running against Democrat Jimmy Nash for Treasurer, and Republican Annette Bertelsen is running to unseat Public Administrator Megan Strickley, a democrat.

What to bring?

Don't forget to grab your ID and face covering to take with you to the polls Tuesday.

Missouri Voter ID rules may have changed since the last time you voted.

Show one of the forms of acceptable identification and sign the poll book to obtain your ballot:

Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state or a local election authority of the state.

Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof.

Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri.

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or another government document that contains the name and address of the voter.

Masks are recommended at all polling locations and required at others. If you are voting in a city with a mask mandate make sure to bring a face-covering with you when you go vote.

Where?

You can find your polling place on the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. You can also find the information on your local election authority's website.

Here is a list of Buchanan County’s precincts. Your polling place may have changed to a new location since the last election.

When?

Polls open at 6 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2020. By law, if you are in line by 7 p.m., you have a right to vote.