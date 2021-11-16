Election filing deadline approaches

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For those interested in running for the mayor of St. Joseph, sitting on city council or a municipal judge job, you have just under one week left to get your paperwork in.

So far, about three people plan to run for mayor, thirteen filed for a city council seat and two for municipal judge.

If you plan to run, and haven't filed yet, the city clerk says do it sooner rather than later.

"If they don't have the adequate number of signatures then there's no chance to get any more signatures filed. So get them in before then if possible,” City Clerk Paula Heyde said.

At-large candidates are required to turn in petitions with 250 signatures and district candidates required to get 75.