Election filing deadline approaches

For those interested in running for the mayor of St. Joseph, sitting on city council or a municipal judge job, you have just under one week left to get your paperwork in.

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 9:25 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

So far, about three people plan to run for mayor, thirteen filed for a city council seat and two for municipal judge.

If you plan to run, and haven't filed yet, the city clerk says do it sooner rather than later.

"If they don't have the adequate number of signatures then there's no chance to get any more signatures filed. So get them in before then if possible,” City Clerk Paula Heyde said.

At-large candidates are required to turn in petitions with 250 signatures and district candidates required to get 75.

Winds are on the calm side this morning, but they will pick up this afternoon from the south helping temperatures make a run for the 70s. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 mph. Today will remain sunny and dry. Clouds will move into the area overnight as a cold front approaches the area. A few sprinkles will be possible before 5 AM due to the cold front. The rest of Wednesday will be breezy and cool with highs in the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.
