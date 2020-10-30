Clear
Election officials expecting record turnout on Nov. 3

The county clerk expects turnout to be around 80%.

Posted: Oct 30, 2020 6:56 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Absentee voting is underway at the Buchanan County Courthouse, despite the election being four days away.  

"With Covid, we just came early to cast our ballot," Kris Larson, an absentee voter said. 

Whether it's across the country or across town, many are taking advantage of absentee voting this election season.

The Coronavirus pandemic was a big reason for many to cast their votes early, but that wasn’t necessarily the case for everyone. Some preferred convenience. 

"They give you a ballot and you get to go vote, very simple," Larson said. 

Other absentee voters simply wanted to avoid the crowds.

"I just wanted to get it done now not wait," Denise Cotter, an absentee voter said.  

Each vote is adding up to what the county clerk says will be a record turnout on November 3.

"I think we’re gonna hit over 80% turnout and that’s gonna be great," Mary Baack Garvey, Buchanan County clerk said. "It's gonna be epic."

Buchanan County voters said no matter how people choose to cast their ballot, they just want to make sure everyone takes part,

"I always said every single vote matters," Larson said. "Even if you don’t think it does."

Buchanan County voters can still vote absentee until November 2nd at 4:30 p.m. 

