Election officials taking precautions for August primary due to coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The way elections look this year is different than prior years.

Due to the pandemic, voters will wear masks and polling locations will be heavily scented with hand sanitizer.

Local election officials say the substance and spirit of voting in the primary hasn't changed.

As you head to the polls today here's what to expect.

If you voted in June, you will see those same precautions again. Each polling location is equipped with hand sanitizer, wipes, gloves, partitions and social distancing will be encouraged.

Now for what's on the August ballot, voters will decide several contested races including seats in congress, the house of representatives and statewide offices like governor.

Medicaid expansion is also up for a vote which could increase the pool of Missourians eligible for insurance.

Locally, we are watching the Buchanan County sheriff's race between incumbent Bill Puett and challenger Keith Dudley.

So how will all of this affect turnout?

“It's hard to gauge this is a new one no doubt. I would probably shoot for 25 percent. We hit 28 percent four years ago so I mirror it off that and I also mirror it off what's going on with absentees and so that's what I'm going to stick with 25 percent,” Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey said.

Voters just need to show a form of identification with the most common forms poll workers see are a Missouri license or voter ID card but must be something with your current address -- like a utility bill will work too.

The county clerk says that although she has received more absentee votes than in previous elections she doesn't anticipate it will slow the county down. She says the results will be up on the county website at 7:01 p.m.

Below are a few sample ballots for our area:

Buchanan County, Mo.

Andrew County, Mo.

Dekalb County, Mo.

Clinton County, Mo.

Holt County, Mo.