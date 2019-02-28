Clear

Electric bills for KCP&L customers to go up March 1

Customers will see their bills go up more than $2.50.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 2:52 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Electric bills are going up for Kansas City Power & Light customers in northwest Missouri.

Customers will see their bills go up more than $2.50 after the utility received approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment charge.

The average residential customer using 1,000kWh a month would see their monthly FAC charge increase from approximately $2.40 a month to $4.92 a month on their electric bill.

The FAC covers fuel costs for the utility.

The power company said the increase would help cover higher fuel costs between June 2018 and November 2018.

The change takes effect March 1.

KCP&L serves more than 323,000 customers in Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Platte and Worth counties.


