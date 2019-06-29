Electrical fire damages St. Joseph home Saturday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One St. Joseph resident has been displaced following a house fire Saturday afternoon.

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to the home located on the 5900 block of Steven Drive at around 12:30 p.m.

Crews said the blaze was an electrical fire that started in the attic just above the kitchen. The home sustained significant smoke and water damage to the back of the structure.

No injuries were reported, and only one resident lived in the home. The Red Cross will be assisting that resident.