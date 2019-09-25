(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Staff and faculty at Pershing Elementary School said they’re doing everything they can to spread kindness throughout the school,

"Our theme is I'll Be There For You," Lindsay Phillips, teacher Pershing Elementary School said. "We decided on that theme because Pershing has such a kind and caring staff."

The principal of the school said she does her part to spread kindness throughout the school, reading books to the students on the importance of kindness.

"Kindness is contagious," Tabitha Blevins, Principal said.

The kids said they are taking note, each time they do something nice, they put their names on a cup and add it to the Pershing Perk, a bulletin board inspired by Central Perk, the fictional cafe from the popular TV show Friends.

"It makes me feel really good," Parker Gatewood, a student said. "You give to people and you get back the feeling of happiness."

Parker said he makes spreading kindness a daily habit.

"I say good morning to my bus driver," He said.

Blevins said she wants to make sure her students realize the importance of being kind,

"What we do in our building makes St. Joseph a better place," she said. "What happens in St. Joe trickles out into the world."

Pershing staff said recent faculty changes including the hiatus of the former principal Tara Wells inspired the school's PTA to come up with the kindness initiative.