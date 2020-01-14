Elementary students showcase inventions created in SJSD's GATE program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Local elementary students showed off their inventions Tuesday evening at Carden Park Elementary.

The St. Joseph School District’s GATE Program held their Mid-Year Showcase Tuesday.

Previous students were also at the showcase sharing how the program impacted him.

“It's really incredible to me because we learn so much in school, but we never learn how to use it,” said Ansh Gupta, Central High School student. “GATE really gives you a pathway to apply that knowledge and go even further with what you're learning.”

Students are tested on criteria in order to get accepted into the GATE program, which stands for gifted and talented education.