Ellison Elementary moving to remote learning on Friday

Due to staff members testing positive, pending test results and quarantined staff, Ellison will transition to a period of remote learning.

Posted: Dec 3, 2020 2:49 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2020 2:55 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ellison Elementary School announced Thursday that it will be transitioning to remote learning starting Friday, December 4.

Ellison Principal Dr. Kara Anderson said in a statement that “due to staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19, are pending test results and a number of quarantined staff members, we will be following the recommendations for our students to transition to a period of remote learning.”

Anderson also stated that the period for remote learning may need to be extended into the following week pending test results of staff members.

Ellison staff will be reaching out to parents with their remote learning plan and expectations.

“Due to confidentiality, I cannot release the names of those who have been directly affected. Our school and the SJSD are currently following guidance from the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS), Department of Elementary & Secondary Education (DESE) as well as local health department guidelines. The school has been disinfected repeatedly, and our staff will continue to clean and disinfect rooms regularly,” Anderson said.

If you have any questions regarding the procedures and process for COVID-19 and the SJSD, visit https://www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/ and refer to the COVID-19 tab.

To contact the Ellison office, call (816) 671-4120.

“Please remember to follow the CDC recommendations and the 3 W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance (practice social distance). We are all in this together, and we will get through this,” Anderson said.

Please continue to monitor students and family members for symptoms daily to help keep everyone healthy! These symptoms include:

  • A fever of >100.00’
  • Shortness of breath
  • New Cough
  • Fatigue
  • Headache, Muscle/Body Aches
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Congestion or Runny Nose
  • Diarrhea
  • Nausea or Vomiting

For more information on COVID-19, including symptoms and treatment, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov.

