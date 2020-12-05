Ellison Elementary's shift to remote learning due to coronavirus extended

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph School District has made the decision to continue remote learning for students at Ellison Elementary due to the number of coronavirus cases at the school.

The school will remain in remote learning through Friday, December 11.

The district did not reveal the exact number of positive, pending or quarantined COVID-19 cases at the school.

On Friday, officials reported a total of 27 COVID-19 cases involving staff across the district with 23 staff members in quarantine. Thirty-one students have tested positive for coronavirus in the district with 350 in quarantine.