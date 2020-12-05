Clear
Ellison Elementary's shift to remote learning due to coronavirus extended

The school will remain in remote learning through Friday, December 11.

Posted: Dec 5, 2020 8:51 AM
Updated: Dec 5, 2020 8:59 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph School District has made the decision to continue remote learning for students at Ellison Elementary due to the number of coronavirus cases at the school.

The district did not reveal the exact number of positive, pending or quarantined COVID-19 cases at the school.

On Friday, officials reported a total of 27 COVID-19 cases involving staff across the district with 23 staff members in quarantine. Thirty-one students have tested positive for coronavirus in the district with 350 in quarantine.

An area of high pressure will move in over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday and Saturday morning. A few clouds will be in the area Saturday morning and Sunday and it will be a little warmer with the daytime high only getting into the upper 40s. Current models indicate a warm up as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower 50's.
