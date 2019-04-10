Clear

Elmo man faces arson charges

An Elmo man now faces charges after being accused of setting his own home on fire.

Apr. 10, 2019
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ELMO, Mo.) -- An Elmo man now faces charges after being accused of setting his own home on fire.

A special prosecutor for the Nodaway County Prosecutor's Office has charged Neil Ray Hacker, 40, with second degree arson after an investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal's office.

The fire was at Hacker's residence in Elmo, Mo. on Monday, April 8. Nodaway County 911 Center received the call around 4:24 p.m.

In the investigation, the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office said deputies became suspicious of the cause and origin of the fire. That's when Missouri State Fire Marhsal's Office was called in to assist the investigation.

Investigators found probable cause that the fire was arson and a case submitted to a special prosecutor. 

Hacker is currently being held at the Nodaway County jail without bond pending a court hearing.

Our next strong storm system will begin to move into the area late Wednesday night bringing slight rain chances into our Thursday. A strong cold front will be moving through with this system so temperatures will cool back down into the 50s by Thursday.
