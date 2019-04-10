Elmo man faces arson charges

(ELMO, Mo.) -- An Elmo man now faces charges after being accused of setting his own home on fire.

A special prosecutor for the Nodaway County Prosecutor's Office has charged Neil Ray Hacker, 40, with second degree arson after an investigation by the Missouri State Fire Marshal's office.

The fire was at Hacker's residence in Elmo, Mo. on Monday, April 8. Nodaway County 911 Center received the call around 4:24 p.m.

In the investigation, the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office said deputies became suspicious of the cause and origin of the fire. That's when Missouri State Fire Marhsal's Office was called in to assist the investigation.

Investigators found probable cause that the fire was arson and a case submitted to a special prosecutor.

Hacker is currently being held at the Nodaway County jail without bond pending a court hearing.