Elwood city officials provide town update on potential Missouri River flooding

(ELWOOD, Kan.)— Elwood city officials provided the residents of the town with an update Saturday night regarding the Missouri River flooding.

"Optimism or stay alert because what you're having is that the anticipated crest is going down—went down by about a foot and that's because things are happening north of us that aren't good for those folks, but beneficial for us," Elwood city attorney Joel Euler said.

The newest Missouri River flooding projections show the river cresting at 29.3 feet on Thursday—which is below the 30-foot mark and making an evacuation unlikely.

As precautions for a flood, people were sandbagging, moving items, and even moving classrooms out of the Riverside USD-114 Middle School in Elwood to locations in Wathena.

"We were overwhelmed by volunteers that brought trucks and trailers, people from both communities," Superintendent Bob Blair said. "We even had people from St. Joseph, Hiawatha, Atchison that came up to volunteer to help us out."

While the river flooding forecasts look better, city officials still want people to be alert and ready to in case of an emergency.

"I tried to get everybody to get their stuff how they want it and just be diligent and see what we get," Euler said. "That's what I think, so you're prepared. So you're not sorry."

Elwood will host another town hall meeting Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Riverside Middle School in Elwood.