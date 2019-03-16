Elwood community to meet again Saturday night ahead of potential flooding

(ELWOOD, Kan.)— The City of Elwood, Kan. will have a meeting Saturday night at 6 p.m. to discuss additional information ahead of the potential Missouri River flood.
According to the city's Facebook page, Elwood City Council met at 10 a.m. Saturday and are recommending an evacuation if the Missouri River reaches 30 feet Monday morning.
If the projections hold at 30 feet, the evacuation notice will come around 10 a.m., according to the city officials.
Utilities will be cut at 7 p.m. Monday if an evacuation occurs.
The city said in the Facebook post that if residents choose to stay, they will do so at their own risk.
Here is a link to the Facebook post.
Elwood community members are encouraged to meet at the Riverside gym Saturday at 6 p.m. for additional information.
