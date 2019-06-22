Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Elwood completely without power, crews unsure when it will be restored

The entire city of Elwood is without power, according to the city's fire department.

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ELWOOD, Kan.) The entire city of Elwood is without power, according to the city's fire department.

A total of nine power poles are down between Elwood and Wathena, which has left Elwood without power.

Crews are unsure when power will be restored.

A wind gust of 60 mph was reported at Rosecrans Memorial Airport as thunderstorms moved through.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all counties along and west of I-35 until 10:00 p.m., it does not include Livingston County.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events