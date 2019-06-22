Elwood completely without power, crews unsure when it will be restored

(ELWOOD, Kan.) The entire city of Elwood is without power, according to the city's fire department.
A total of nine power poles are down between Elwood and Wathena, which has left Elwood without power.
Crews are unsure when power will be restored.
A wind gust of 60 mph was reported at Rosecrans Memorial Airport as thunderstorms moved through.
