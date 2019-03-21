Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Elwood issues mandatory evacuation as Missouri River hits 30 feet Full Story

The Missouri River is expected to crest at 30.5 feet Friday.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 7:25 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 7:49 PM

(ELWOOD, Kan.) The City of Elwood, Kansas issued a mandatory evacuation as flooding on the Missouri River rises to near record levels.

Emergency management officials recommended residents leave town Thursday night after the Missouri River hit 30 feet. Officials are urging people to use the Roseport and 36 East exit.

Officials said anyone who stays behind is doing so at their own risk. 

The Missouri River in St. Joseph is expected to crest at 30.5 feet Friday. It would be the second highest crest on record. 

The American Red Cross is opening additional shelters to help those affected by flooding. Here are the locations:

The Keys Christian Christian Fellowship located at 6001 S. 9th St. in St. Joseph.

The Troy Community Building located at 1217 Last Chance Rd. in Troy, Kan.

The Mound City Christian Church will remain open.

Elwood has seen major flooding before, once in 1993 and again in 2011. 

