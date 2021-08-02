Elwood man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

(CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the drowning of an Elwood, Kansas man at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers said 20-year-old Cornelious Anderson drowned over the weekend after he went missing.

According to troopers, Anderson was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Shady Gators bar. Troopers said Anderson was seen entering the water by security at the bar and did not resurface.

His body was recovered.

This is the fifth drowning in the Lake of the Ozarks region in July, and the seventh drowning this year.