Elwood man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 2:27 PM

(CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the drowning of an Elwood, Kansas man at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers said 20-year-old Cornelious Anderson drowned over the weekend after he went missing.

According to troopers, Anderson was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Shady Gators bar. Troopers said Anderson was seen entering the water by security at the bar and did not resurface.

His body was recovered.

This is the fifth drowning in the Lake of the Ozarks region in July, and the seventh drowning this year.

Today we saw a hazy sky from the wild fires out to the west of us and high temperatures only in the mid 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal. Highs look to stay in the 80s until midweek and the humidity will be moderate, feeling a lot more comfortable than last week.
