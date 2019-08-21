Elwood police chief to retire this week

(ELWOOD, Kan.) Police chief Larry Hunsaker is wrapping up a 20-year career in law enforcement in Northeast Kansas, for most of that time he has served as chief of police for the city of Elwood.



"I’m gonna miss it there’s no doubt," Hunsaker said.

Hunsaker joined the department for the first time in 1999 as a patrolman. A year later he left to join the Doniphan County Sheriff's Department where he would serve as the county's sheriff before returning to the Elwood Police Department to serve as chief.

Hunsaker said his small department offers the perfect place for new police officers to gain valuable experience, he said many of his officers have gone on to be detectives at other departments such as St. Joseph and Atchison.

"I’ve always been kind of a training ground," Hunsaker said. "I’m kinda proud of that."

Hunsaker credited the success of his former officers to the wide variety of exposure that naturally comes with being part of a small department.

"You’re the traffic officer, you’re the investigator," Hunsaker said. "You name it, you do it."

Over the years, Hunsaker said he's faced many challenges that come with the job, one of the most notable was Missouri River flooding from both 2011 and this year, he added that even though the city didn't flood this time there were still aspects that more difficult according to Hunsaker.

Hunsaker said he credits the community of both citizens and law enforcement for making it through both events.

"Everybody worked together," Hunsaker said. "The community worked together the department worked together."

After two decades of service to the people of Elwood and Doniphan County, Hunsaker said it’s a community he still wants to serve.

"I’m gonna stay in it," Hunsaker said, "I’m gonna help do classes at the schools and safety classes." I’m gonna stay in something that keeps me busy and kind of in the same field."

Hunsacker's last day as chief will be Friday, August 30th. A new chief has yet to be named.