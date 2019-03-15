Elwood keeps close eye on rising river

(ELWOOD, KS.) The city of Elwood will be on high alert for the next several days as flood conditions continue along the Missouri River

"People need to be ready to take some sort of action," Joel Euler, Attorney Elwood-Gladden Drainage District said.

With the Missouri River rising to major flood stage, all eyes will be on the nearby levee. Officials said the Levee Board of Directors will check them periodically, ensuring gates are closed and the integrity of the levee is good.

Those who work in Elwood say situations like this aren’t new.

"I don’t think this is anything that most business owners or residents have not been through before." Bob Means, President Pony Express Bank said.

Means, who works at the Elwood location of the bank said monitoring the status of the river is part of the deal for those who live and work in the area.

"We certainly know what the expected levels of the Missouri River are and we’ll continue to stay apprised to that and react accordingly."

Elwood has seen floods in its past, the two biggest floods in recent memory were in 1993 and 2011.

In the latter year, Officials said water levels at the river were at 28 or 29 feet for 100 days.

This flooding event is expected to last until the River crests next week.

While officials will be keeping a close eye on the water and levee statuses, business leaders say they’re taking it all in stride.

"Its matter of fact, there’s nothing we can do to change it," Means said. "So we will react accordingly."

The city of Elwood has planned for a meeting Friday night March 15, at 6 PM at the Elwood Community Center for residents to gain information on what they should do in case of emergency.