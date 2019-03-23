(ELWOOD, Kan.) Elwood residents will be able to return to their homes beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Elwood has been under evacuation orders since Thursday when the river rose above 30 feet.
According to Doniphan County Emergency Management, no levees were over topped in Elwood and no homes were flooded.
All utilities will be on when residents return home.
Related Content
- Elwood residents can return home beginning Sunday at 9 a.m.
- Improvements Coming to Elwood Intersection
- Elwood senior center to close
- Emergency preparations continue in Elwood
- Elwood police officer charged with sexual battery
- Elwood keeps close watch on rising river
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm up begins Sunday
- 1 Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash in Elwood
- Elwood police officer arrested on sex related charges
Scroll for more content...