Elwood residents can return home beginning Sunday at 9 a.m.

Elwood residents will be able to return to their homes beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ELWOOD, Kan.) Elwood residents will be able to return to their homes beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Elwood has been under evacuation orders since Thursday when the river rose above 30 feet.

According to Doniphan County Emergency Management, no levees were over topped in Elwood and no homes were flooded.

All utilities will be on when residents return home.

After a cloudy Saturday, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 40s.
