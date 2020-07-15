Elwood residents keep roof over man's head, saving him from condemnation

(ELWOOD, Ks.) After almost loosing his house to condemnation, an Elwood man's home has been saved by his neighbors.

“I seen it in the paper that the city was voting to condemn his house, so I didn’t even talk to him. I just made some phone calls and asked people to donate their time and help him fix his house,” said Tammy Rucker, organizer.

Tammy Rucker saw someone in need in her community and immediately got to work. Rucker reached out to local roofing and sewer companies to see if they'd be willing to help.

In a grandiose act of kindness, Rose Roofing and Reed's Sewer Services agreed to help save the home, free of charge.

“Spencer came to me with it wanting to see if we would supply the material at first and then ended up saying we’d do the whole thing,” said Tim Rose, owner of Rose Roofing.

Rose Roofing not only provided the materials to repair the roof, but also volunteered their labor. Reed's Sewer Services also donated their services.

“I told her I was willing to put a hot water tank in and fix the water leaks,” said Wesley Reed, owner of Reed's Sewer Services.

The man who wishes to remain anonymous, couldn't afford to repair his home on his own. Through the effort of his community, his neighbor's kept him from living on the street.

“I couldn’t see him being homeless over a roof and water,” said Rucker.

Rucker said this event should be lesson to her city on how to be a good neighbor.

“I’ve known this person all my life. We grew up here together. This is what Elwood should be about,” said Rucker.

The home's repairs began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning and the roof was finished by 3 p.m.

The man has an upcoming court date on July 20th in Elwood discussing the condition of his home.