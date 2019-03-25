Elwood residents return home

(ELWOOD, Kan) On Sunday, it was time to come home to Elwood. Residents were finally able to return to the town after the flooded Missouri River threatened to take their town.

The past week and a half hasn't been easy for the small town or for Doniphan County, emergency management officials are breathing a sigh of relief.

"We're so happy to share good news and allow the residents back into Elwood." Rick Howell, Spokesperson for Doniphan County Emergency Management said.

Those who live in the town of about 1,200 people are sharing the harsh reality going through an evacuation.

"I took my pictures, took everything off my walls, took my baby's memories packed them up." Erin Shackleford, Elwood Resident said.

Still, the situation wasn't as dire as the last time the Missouri River flooded like this in 1993, lifelong Elwood resident Sherry Bennett recounts her experience from that year.

"I remember taking a boat ride to see my house," Bennett said. "When we arrived and opened the front door, it fell in, and we had water clear to the ceiling."

Bennett said she's been through four floods in her lifetime, she chose to stay in the same home because of its strong connection to her family, she said her father and grandfather originally built the home.

Everyone we spoke with, sharing their undying gratitude to the national guardsmen, the 139th air wing and volunteers who stayed behind to save their town.

"We got a lot of good people in this area not just Elwood but this whole area that helped us in this." Timmy Kieser, town mayor said.

Kieser wished to thank the citizens of Elwood for their patience during the evacuations.