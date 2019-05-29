Clear
Elwood watches as river rises once again

The city of Elwood, Ks is keeping a close eye on the rising waters of the Missouri River for the second time this year.

Posted: May 29, 2019 7:03 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ELWOOD, Kan) Officials in the city of Elwood are keeping a close eye on the Missouri River as river levels creep dangerously close to levels at which could overtop levees. 

Currently, the river level at 27. 4ft according to the National Weather Service,  it is expected to crest at 29 ft. on Thursday. 

Officials have imposed mandatory evacuations in the town once the river levels hit 30 ft. 

Joel Euler, with the Elwood Gladden Drainage District, says this time the city will have a different approach than the first time around in March. 

"We may have a lot of times where the river is at 28 ft. or whereabouts," Euler said. "We don't want to continually have our residents move in or out."

Euler said the city will impose mandatory evacuations if the river reaches and maintains the 30-foot level for 48 hours. 

After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern has finally calmed down and will remain that way for the rest of the work week.
