Emergency officials offer tips to drivers and families

With flooding a major concern, Emergency officials are sharing tips on how you can stay safe.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 7:22 PM
Updated: Mar. 13, 2019 7:22 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Emergency officials want area residents to be extra cautious as flood waters remain a concern for some across Northwest Missouri. 

Recent rain, along with melting snow has caused flooding across area creeks, streams, and rivers. Emergency officials are urging people to stay weather aware as we head into springtime, especially this year as we're coming off a harsh winter season,

They have recommendations for drivers as they head out on the roads,

"We ask people not to drive through our barricades," Bill Brinton, emergency management director, Buchanan County said. 

Brinton also has tips for families, he said it's important they have a plan in the home in case of a flood. 

"People have a responsibility to protect their own families," Brinton said. "Pay attention to what's going on and be prepared in case something happens."

The Missouri Department of Transportation has released information regarding roadways that are closed due to flooding, for a complete list of county road closures, drivers can check out the Traveler's Information Map by clicking here.

With some standing water around from this past weekend's rain and the recent snow melt, we could see some localized flooding especially near rivers and creeks like the Missouri River. We'll keep you updated. We'll see scattered chances of rain maybe a rain/snow mix on Thursday as our system exits and a cold front passes through.
