Emergency Responders are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect themselves and others - Salute the Badge

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo)

The COVID-19 vaccine has been debated for its entirety, but emergency responders have their own opinions on it.

“Everybody I talk to, I recommend them get (the vaccine) shot," said Director of Operations Buchanan County EMS, Steve Groshong.

Some of the Buchanan County EMS paramedics received their second shots of the COVID vaccine on Wednesday.

They will now be ready to help the City Health Department and Mosaic, administer vaccine shots to others. Not only protecting themselves, but protecting others.

“We deal with immunocompromised patients everyday. And I would feel very guilty if I knew one of these patients got the corona virus from interacting with me,” said EMT and Public Relations of Buchanan County EMS, Andrew King.

“We have to take care of ourselves, do our PPE, do our decontamination afterwards and go take care of the patient so it's not really a second thought for people in our business," said Groshong.

The Buchanan County Sheriff Department has also had some its staff received the vaccine.

“For me, getting the vaccine did lessen my concern, obviously we still have that concern (of COVID) and the unknown so we still continue with all the personal protection equipment we have and hope that's just a building block with all the other equipment,” said Captain of Buchanan County Sheriff Department Drug Strike Force, Shawn Collie.

Responder's have enough challenges they face in the field, but COVID-19 could now be one thing they won't have to fully worry about.

“Vaccination is just one more thing that helps us be safe,” said Collie.