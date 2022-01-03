Emergency weather shelters set to open Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The cold weather is here and a team of local agencies is 24 hours away from starting a new project to help those experiencing homelessness.

United Way, in partnership with Community Missions and Community Action Partnership (CAP) will officially open emergency winter weather shelters starting Tuesday, January 4.

Community Missions will open a shelter for the men on their campus next to Haven and Juda House, CAP will host the women and children at the Salvation Army gymnasium and United Way is working on finding volunteers to assist at each location.

"For the men, we need volunteers actually help provide a meal for the men who are staying at the cold weather shelter as well as at the Haven and the Juda House," said Judi Flurry, the Director of Community Investment at United Way of Greater St. Joseph. "For the women, we need a volunteer to work along side a Community Action Partnership staff member overnight at the women's shelter which is a little bit more challenging but it's a really good experience to be out there and see what these women are experiencing."

Each shelter will be open from January 4 through February 28. The coalition of agencies is working on a longterm plan but no details have been announced.

"For providing meals at Community Missions, that's a great opportunity for groups, teams or a youth group," said Flurry. "We are just looking for single individuals, adults over the age of 18, men or women, to volunteer at the women's shelter."

Those needing assistance at any time can call the Help-Me Hotline at 816-364-1131. That service number keeps track of resources available throughout the community.

The plans for Winter Emergency Shelter provided by United Way include the following:

Cold Weather Emergency Shelter for Women:

• Operated and managed by Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph.

• Will open January 4, 2022 at 9 p.m. and operate nightly until approximately February 28, 2022.

• Located at 602 Messanie in The Salvation Army Community Center gymnasium.

• Operates nightly from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

• Guests will be connected with a member of Community Action Partnership’s Community Health Worker Team, if not already connected to a case worker, to help develop a longer term housing plan.

• Volunteers are needed to work alongside Community Action Partnership staff nightly between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

o A paid staff person will be on-site while the shelter is open from 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

o Volunteers will assist the paid staff person with monitoring at the shelter. Volunteers will be expected to stay awake during their shift.

o Training will be provided to volunteers when they arrive at the shelter.

o A minimum of one volunteer is needed nightly but two volunteers would be ideal.

o Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

o Any gender is welcome to volunteer.

o An organization is welcome to adopt a night and split the time among multiple people, as long as the organization ensures there is volunteer coverage from 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

o Individuals and organizations are invited to sign up for multiple nights.

o You can sign up to volunteer overnight from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. at the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter for Women by registering here: https://signup.com/go/KsxKnaa

Cold Weather Emergency Shelter for Men:

• Operated and managed by Community Missions Corp.

• Will open January 4, 2022 at 5 p.m. and operate nightly until approximately February 28, 2022.

• Located at 700 Olive Street, on the campus of Community Missions Corp.

• Operates nightly from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

• An evening meal will be served.

• Guests will be connected with a member of Community Missions Corp. Outreach Team, if not already connected to a case worker, to help develop a longer term housing plan.

• Volunteers and organizations are needed to prepare a nightly meal for the men at Juda House, Haven and the Emergency Shelter.

o Approximately 50 meals are served a night during the winter months.

o You can sign up to volunteer to prepare meals by registering here: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/myeowmx37qtt

The Emergency Cold Weather Shelters will operate in addition to regular shelter services that are available within the community including YWCA and The Salvation Army.

Questions or interested in learning more about volunteering either overnight at the Cold Weather Emergency Shelter for Women or preparing a meal for men at Juda House, Haven and Cold Weather Emergency Shelter for Men? Please contact Kylee Strough (kylee.strough@stjosephunitedway.org) or Jodi Flurry (jodi.flurry@stjosephunitedway.org) or by calling the United Way office at 816.364.2381.

Thank you for helping support the health and safety of those experiencing homelessness in our community this winter.

Jodi Flurry and Kylee Strough

