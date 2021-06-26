Emergency crews rescue two, find one dead after car drives into floodwaters

(GOWER, Mo.) Emergency crews rescued two people and found one person dead Sunday morning after the trio drove into floodwaters, authorities said.

According to Clinton County Sheriff’s Facebook post, county deputies and Gower Fire’s water rescue team were called to NW County Line Road at about 9 a.m.

Gower Fire rescued two people and assisted deputies in recovering a body from the car. No names have been released at this time.

Once the water had receded, Clinton County authorities and a tow company waded back out into the water and pulled out the car.

Sheriff Larry Fish added a note to residents in the post, “This is a strong reminder to NOT drive through floodwaters.”

The rescue crews were also assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office and Highway Patrol.