Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Emergency crews rescue two, find one dead after car drives into floodwaters

Emergency crews rescued two people and found one person dead Sunday morning after the trio drove into floodwaters, authorities said.

Posted: Jun 26, 2021 4:42 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(GOWER, Mo.) Emergency crews rescued two people and found one person dead Sunday morning after the trio drove into floodwaters, authorities said.

According to Clinton County Sheriff’s Facebook post, county deputies and Gower Fire’s water rescue team were called to NW County Line Road at about 9 a.m.

Gower Fire rescued two people and assisted deputies in recovering a body from the car. No names have been released at this time.

Once the water had receded, Clinton County authorities and a tow company waded back out into the water and pulled out the car.

Sheriff Larry Fish added a note to residents in the post, “This is a strong reminder to NOT drive through floodwaters.”

The rescue crews were also assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office and Highway Patrol.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
The possibility for more strong to severe storms continues into tonight. The main threats for today will be excessive flooding, heavy rains, and damaging winds. However hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storm chances will continue across the area on Saturday however they will be more scattered. Sunday looks like a mostly dry day but a few isolated showers are possible. Rain chances will start to increase next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Community Events

Most Popular Stories