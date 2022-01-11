Clear
Emergency crews work to repair water main break in St. Joseph

Missouri American Water sent out an alert Tuesday evening that crews were working on a water main break in St. Joseph.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri American Water sent out an alert Tuesday evening that crews were working on a water main break in St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of North 36th Street between Frederick Avenue and Faraon Street while crews work to repair the water main break.

The water company says that if you live in the impacted area, you may experience service interruption or low water pressure. 

They add that once water service is restored, the area will be placed under a precautionary boil water advisory for around 48-hours. Any water that is used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for three minutes.

American Water says that customers will be notified when the order is lifted.

