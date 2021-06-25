Emergency director explains why tornado sirens sounded Fri. afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Buchanan County's emergency management director is explaining why the tornado sirens sounded in St. Joseph Friday afternoon even though no tornado was ever detected on radar.

Bill Brinton told KQ2 News that trained weather spotters had reported two separate funnel clouds southeast of the city near Highway 59. They reported them to the law enforcement communications center, who by policy, sounded the alarms.

"We're not going take any chances of losing lives," Brinton said.

However, after a call with representatives from the National Weather Service, Brinton learned that nothing had ever been detected on radar and that with the type of storm that it was, there was no chance of there being a tornado.

"They have what's called a scud cloud," Brinton said. "That's a scary looking cloud. So, it's possible it was one of those because it looks like a tornado. We were headed that way toward Atchison and we did see over in the west what people may have thought was a tornado. There wasn't a wall cloud or anything but just something hanging down from the sky."

After Brinton's discussion with the National Weather Service bureau the sirens were immediately turned off.