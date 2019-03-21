Clear
Emergency officials rescue driver from flood waters

Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is responding to a vehicle that is stuck in water on the Buchanan County side of Atchison, Kansas.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 4:00 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, the driver drove around barricades when the vehicle took on water.

According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, the driver drove around barricades when the vehicle took on water. 

The water was too deep for officials to drive to the vehicle stuck so the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Water Patrol division deployed boats to rescue the man in the vehicle. 

No other information is available at this time. 

