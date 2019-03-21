(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.)— Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Atchison County, Ks. Rescue responded to a vehicle that was stuck in water on the Buchanan County side of Atchison, Kansas.
According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, the driver drove around barricades when the vehicle took on water.
The water was too deep for officials to drive to the vehicle stuck so the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Water Patrol division deployed boats to rescue the man in the vehicle.
No other information is available at this time.
Related Content
- Emergency officials rescue driver from flood waters
- Emergency officials offer tips to drivers and families
- Highway Patrol rescues family from flood waters in Corning
- Cameron water conservation in 'Emergency Phase'
- Hamilton city officials concerned about water supply
- Governor Parson announces new emergency water, hay access
- MSHP reminds drivers to not drive around barricades during flooding
- Rising flood waters cover parts of U.S. 36
- Law enforcement warns against driving in flood waters
- Officials: Six months left in Cameron water supply
Scroll for more content...