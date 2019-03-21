Emergency officials rescue driver from flood waters

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.)— Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Atchison County, Ks. Rescue responded to a vehicle that was stuck in water on the Buchanan County side of Atchison, Kansas.

According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, the driver drove around barricades when the vehicle took on water.

The water was too deep for officials to drive to the vehicle stuck so the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Water Patrol division deployed boats to rescue the man in the vehicle.

No other information is available at this time.