Emergency officials responding to driver caught in rising flood waters

Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is responding to a vehicle that is stuck in water on the Buchanan County side of Atchison, Kansas.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol is responding to a vehicle that is stuck in water on the Buchanan County side of Atchison, Kansas.

According to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett, the driver drove around barricades on Highway 59 when it got stuck in water.

The water is too deep for officials to drive to the vehicle stuck so they will be deploying boats to try and rescue the people in the vehicle.

There is no word on how many people are inside.

