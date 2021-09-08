Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Emergency ordinance passed for runway construction at Rosecrans Memorial Airport

Airport officials said the foundation is cracking and shifting which could create dangerous and pricey flying conditions.

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 9:25 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2021 10:59 AM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, St. Joseph city council passed an emergency ordinance to redo the runway at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

The design and construction of the newly built runway will cost nearly $43 million, but the city will only pay for 3% of the bill as the rest will be covered by the Air National Guard and the FAA.

Rosecrans' 8,060 foot runway was built in the 1940s and has never had a serious overhaul, merely some overlay and extension work.

Airport officials said the foundation is cracking and shifting which could create dangerous and pricey flying conditions. 

"Driving down the road your tires pick up pieces of gravel and it doesn't seem like a big deal unless you get a chip in your windshield. Well, airplanes and jets can suck up those little pieces of gravel and cause damage to their engines or propellers. We call it FOD, foreign object debri. It causes extremely expensive damage to aircrafts which can be bad, obviously," said Abe Forney, General Manager for Rosecrans Memorial Airport. 

The deadline for the cooperative agreement was September 30th, the end of the federal fiscal year. 

Forney said the runway project will take two years to complete. The design concept will be finalized next summer and a bid will be up in the fall where construction will begin shortly afterwards. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain on the breezy side today with gusts up to 20 mph. Thursday will be similar with mild temperatures in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start to warm up again on Friday with highs back in the upper 80s. Above average temperatures will continue through the weekend with sunny and dry conditions. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories