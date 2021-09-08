Emergency ordinance passed for runway construction at Rosecrans Memorial Airport

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, St. Joseph city council passed an emergency ordinance to redo the runway at Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

The design and construction of the newly built runway will cost nearly $43 million, but the city will only pay for 3% of the bill as the rest will be covered by the Air National Guard and the FAA.

Rosecrans' 8,060 foot runway was built in the 1940s and has never had a serious overhaul, merely some overlay and extension work.

Airport officials said the foundation is cracking and shifting which could create dangerous and pricey flying conditions.

"Driving down the road your tires pick up pieces of gravel and it doesn't seem like a big deal unless you get a chip in your windshield. Well, airplanes and jets can suck up those little pieces of gravel and cause damage to their engines or propellers. We call it FOD, foreign object debri. It causes extremely expensive damage to aircrafts which can be bad, obviously," said Abe Forney, General Manager for Rosecrans Memorial Airport.

The deadline for the cooperative agreement was September 30th, the end of the federal fiscal year.

Forney said the runway project will take two years to complete. The design concept will be finalized next summer and a bid will be up in the fall where construction will begin shortly afterwards.