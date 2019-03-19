Clear

Emergency preparations continue in Elwood

The Kansas Department of Emergency Management is meeting in Elwood to start round the clock operations starting tonight.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 7:07 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ELWOOD, Kan) Preparations are continuing in Elwood the river rises...
The Kansas Department of Emergency Management tells said it is beginning 24/7 operations in the area tonight.
K-DEM says the latest forecast for river cresting is slightly higher now. Evacuations will be put into effect if the Missouri river reaches 30 feet.

While that is not in the forecast, officials urge residents to be prepared.

"We're not saying that you have to leave," Audree Aguilera, public information officer, Kansas Department of Emergency Management. "We're just saying be prepared for the worst case scenario it's better to be prepared than not."

The river is expected to crest at 28.9 feet this week. 

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will be coming this upcoming weekend.
