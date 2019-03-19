Emergency preparations continue in Elwood

(ELWOOD, Kan) Preparations are continuing in Elwood the river rises...

The Kansas Department of Emergency Management tells said it is beginning 24/7 operations in the area tonight.

K-DEM says the latest forecast for river cresting is slightly higher now. Evacuations will be put into effect if the Missouri river reaches 30 feet.

While that is not in the forecast, officials urge residents to be prepared.

"We're not saying that you have to leave," Audree Aguilera, public information officer, Kansas Department of Emergency Management. "We're just saying be prepared for the worst case scenario it's better to be prepared than not."

The river is expected to crest at 28.9 feet this week.