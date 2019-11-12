Employee removed from St. Joseph parish

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Francis-Xavier parish employee will not return to their position at the parish or any other Diocesan location due to the employee’s actions with a minor, according to a statement published in the parish’s newsletter.

KQTV is not naming the employee, who as of Tuesday has not been charged with any crime according to Missouri's online legal database.

According to the statement, the decision not to reinstate the employee was a result of an investigation carried out by the Office of Child and Youth Protection (OCYP).

The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph created the OCYP to protect children and vulnerable adults safe from sexual abuse.

“This action is consistent with Diocesan policies and principles of child safety. It is the practice of the OCYP to keep details of any investigation in strict confidence, so we cannot elaborate further,” Carrie Cooper, the director of OCYP, wrote in the St. Francis-Xavier Nov. 4 newsletter.

Cooper’s statement was followed by a note from Father Joe Miller about the investigation. He thanked parishioners for their patience and help in the past several months. Fr. Miller also wrote a short thank you to the employee and asked for prayers for the parish, the employee, and all involved.

We reached out to Cooper and the diocese Ombudsman, Captain Joseph Crayon for comment on the investigation but were not reached Tuesday.

Crayon was appointed to the Ombudsman role in July to investigate all accusations of child sexual abuse and boundary violations with a minor against an agent of the Church. Crayon also has the power to report cases to law enforcement agencies.