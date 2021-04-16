End date in sight for the Farmers to Families Food Box Program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A program that has helped struggling families keep food on the table throughout the pandemic is coming to an end.

The USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box Program will officially stop in May the Biden Administration recently announced.

The program which sent boxes of fresh food to families was part of a COVID-19 relief program and was only meant to be temporary.

Local organizers say they hate seeing the program that has helped the community for almost a year now, come to a close.

"It's a really good program. I'm really sad to see it go. I wish they would continue it," said local organizer Richard Bradley. "If we keep getting trucks, we'll keep handing out food until we're notified that this will be our last truck."

Bradley said the program has distributed over 150,000 boxes alone in the St. Joe area. "So I know that we have fed a whole lot of people. I mean really enough almost for every single household in the city of St. Joe two or three times."

The Farmers to Families program may be coming to a close, but other local food pantries like Second Harvest are still going strong and serving many that have been impacted by the pandemic.

"So there are a lot of families still struggling, a lot of kiddos going without and so Second Harvest is very privileged to speak into those needs with great partners and speak into food and security in the region," said Second Harvest Coordinator Andrew Foster.

Farmers to Families will continue to distribute at the East Hills Shopping Center on Fridays. They have yet to receive a confirmed end date.