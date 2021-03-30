End date looms over St. Joseph's community vaccine clinic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care is eyeing an end date for the community vaccination clinic in St. Joseph due to a hefty drop in vaccination sign ups.

Monday, Phase II of the state's vaccination plan opened up with the final phase set for next week, April 9th, where all Missourians 18 and up can get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Thousands more Missourians can now sign up on the vaccine waitlist to schedule their appointment, but Mosaic officials said the clinic's appointment numbers are dwindling.

“Folks if you want your shot, you need to sign up," said Dr. Davin Turner, Chief Medical Officer at Mosaic Life Care, "the numbers have really substantially dropped off of folks signing up to get the vaccine.”

Health officials said they're expecting an increase in appointments as the remaining phases open up, but if sign ups don't pick up, Mosaic said they'll wrap up shop and they'll do it soon.

“The mass vaccination site will not stay open forever," said Turner, “We are looking at when does that site stop from first doses. We will be open for another 4-5 weeks to complete the series because we are going with Pfizer or Moderna, but once those series are complete, we will be shutting that site down.”

Health officials attribute the drop in vaccination sign ups due to many receiving the shot at mass vaccination clinics, hesitancy and perceived level of importance.

“As we see lower numbers, it is concerning that folks are kinda going, ‘Well, do I really need to have that?’ and then you also have some apprehension around the vaccine because it was created in a year, but the reality is we should be able to make vaccines this rapidly. We have technology. It’s not that we are just learning to make vaccines, we’ve been making vaccines since the 50’s,” said Turner.

As of last Friday, Mosaic said 15,508 received their first dose at the clinic and 7,753 have taken their final dose. The clinic reports a 90-95% return rate for the second vaccine shot.

Mosaic officials urge residents to take their shot at the local clinic while they still can.

“It’s free, it’s quick, it’s efficient,” said Turner.

Health officials said once the clinic closes its doors, local pharmacies will take over vaccinations.

To schedule a vaccination appointment at the community clinic, click here.