Endangered Silver Alert issued for missing St. Joseph man with dementia

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 72-year-old St. Joseph man who has dementia.

According to an alert from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Carey Utterback was last seen at a home on the 7700 block of NE Cook Road in St. Joseph around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Utterback could possibly have left the home on an orange tracker.

Utterback suffers from dementia and is described as being a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and with a weight of 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, gray hair, and was wearing a cream-colored shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has any information or who has seen this man should immediately dial 911 or contact the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at 816-271-4777.