Endangered person advisory for missing Horton, Kansas girl

(BROWN COUNTY, Kan.) At the request of the Horton Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has issued an endangered person advisory for a 11-year-old missing girl from Horton, Kan.

The girl, Gianna Hazelton, is a white female, 4 feet tall, and weighs between 125-135 pounds. She is described to have black hair and brown eyes. Hazelton was last seen Saturday night between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at 1640 Euclid Ave. in Horton.

Police believe the girl is accompanied by the non-custodial parent, Casey Hazelton.

The Horton Police Department is asking people who come in contact with the girl, or has any other information about the case, to call 911 or the Horton Police Department at 785-486-2694.